Meet Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother who lives away from spotlight, director in three companies; his net worth is...

Selena Gomez says it's not 'shameful' as she opens up about her infertility, bipolar disorder: 'I don't...'

'When I said this is not era of war...': PM Modi on global conflicts

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet Mohammed Rafiq Khan, a carpenter from Bhopal who won India’s 1st Chess Olympiad medal

Meet cricketer who played for India with Tendulkar, Ganguly, built multi-crore business, married to Bollywood star's....

Selena Gomez says it's not 'shameful' as she opens up about her infertility, bipolar disorder: 'I don't...'

Selena Gomez says it's not 'shameful' as she opens up about her infertility, bipolar disorder: 'I don't...'

'When I said this is not era of war...': PM Modi on global conflicts

'When I said this is not era of war...': PM Modi on global conflicts

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

7 striking images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA

7 striking images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA

5 animals that sleep the least 

5 animals that sleep the least 

7 homemade juices for weight loss

7 homemade juices for weight loss

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Business

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother who lives away from spotlight, director in three companies; his net worth is...

Ajitabh's path took a different turn from the Bollywood career of his elder brother Amitabh. While Amitabh embraced acting, Ajitabh found his passion in business.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:56 AM IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother who lives away from spotlight, director in three companies; his net worth is...
    Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Moreover, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also popular actors in the film industry. While this prominent family often captures the limelight, Amitabh’s younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, has chosen a more private life away from the glitz and glamour of the film industry. 

    Ajitabh's path took a different turn from the Bollywood career of his elder brother Amitabh. While Amitabh embraced acting, Ajitabh found his passion in business. Both brothers attended Sherwood College in Nainital, Uttarakhand, before starting their professional journeys. After finishing his education, Ajitabh spent a few years working in India before successfully establishing himself as an entrepreneur in London.

    Ajitabh, almost five years younger than Amitabh, serves as director of three companies: Qa Hydrocarbons Private Limited, Asn Hydrocarbons Private Limited, and Asn Innovative Private Limited. As per reports, Ajitabh Bachchan boasts an impressive net worth of $20 million (Rs 116 crore approx.).

    Ajitabh is married to Ramola Bachchan, with reports suggesting that Amitabh Bachchan played matchmaker for them. The couple has four children: Bhim Bachchan, an investment banker; Nilima Bachchan, an aeronautical engineer; Namrata Bachchan, a photographer and poet; and Naina Bachchan, a banker-turned-artist married to actor Kunal Kapoor. Ajitabh and Ramola live in London.

