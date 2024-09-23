Meet Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother who lives away from spotlight, director in three companies; his net worth is...

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Moreover, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also popular actors in the film industry. While this prominent family often captures the limelight, Amitabh’s younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, has chosen a more private life away from the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

Ajitabh's path took a different turn from the Bollywood career of his elder brother Amitabh. While Amitabh embraced acting, Ajitabh found his passion in business. Both brothers attended Sherwood College in Nainital, Uttarakhand, before starting their professional journeys. After finishing his education, Ajitabh spent a few years working in India before successfully establishing himself as an entrepreneur in London.

Ajitabh, almost five years younger than Amitabh, serves as director of three companies: Qa Hydrocarbons Private Limited, Asn Hydrocarbons Private Limited, and Asn Innovative Private Limited. As per reports, Ajitabh Bachchan boasts an impressive net worth of $20 million (Rs 116 crore approx.).

Ajitabh is married to Ramola Bachchan, with reports suggesting that Amitabh Bachchan played matchmaker for them. The couple has four children: Bhim Bachchan, an investment banker; Nilima Bachchan, an aeronautical engineer; Namrata Bachchan, a photographer and poet; and Naina Bachchan, a banker-turned-artist married to actor Kunal Kapoor. Ajitabh and Ramola live in London.

