Meet man who founded investment firm in UK, headed football club, son-in-law of billionaire with Rs 128060 cr net worth

Amit Bhatia is a British-Indian businessman, who is the founding partner of Swordfish Investments, a private equity/venture fund. The 44-year-old also founded Swordfish Capital Management, an investment management company.

He is the son-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal, India's steel and mining billionaire. Mittal is also India's second richest mining billionaire with a real-time net worth of Rs 1,28,060 crore as per Forbes. Bhatia is married to Vanisha Mittal Bhatia. The duo got married in 2004. He also headed Queens Park Rangers football club in London as chairman. He recently resigned from the post.

He began his career at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in New York. He then worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in London. In 2004 he incubated Swordfish Investments. In 2013, he was appointed Executive Chairman of Hope Construction Materials, then the UK’s largest independent building materials business before selling it to Breedon PLC.

Born in London, Bhatia was educated in Delhi at Columba's School until 1995. He also studied at Dulwich College in London and at the British School in Delhi in 1997. Bhatia attended Cornell University where he studied economics.

He currently serves on the board for the internationalization of Cornell University. Though not quite on social media, he has 198K followers on Instagram, wherein he has shared several pictures from his professional and personal life. Additionally, he served on the Advisory Board of Metro Bank in the UK. Amit was awarded Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Theresa May in 2013.