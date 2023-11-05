Headlines

Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it

Hamburg airport in Germany closed after hostage situation as man breaches security

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

‘He’s aggressive...:' South Africa players on 'birthday boy' Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs SA clash today, watch

Meet man who founded investment firm in UK, headed football club, son-in-law of billionaire with Rs 128060 cr net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it

‘Ye hazy hazy lamhe’: Netizens start meme fest as Delhi’s AQI worsens

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

10 life-lessons by IAS Divya Mittal

Indian cricketers who acted in movies 

Highest team total scores in World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Elvish Yadav detained in Kota, walks away after questioning in connection with snake venom case: See photo

Shantanu Anam talks about his film Dilli Dark, importance of film festivals for ‘content-driven’ movies | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who founded investment firm in UK, headed football club, son-in-law of billionaire with Rs 128060 cr net worth

He began his career at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in New York. In 2004 he incubated Swordfish Investments.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amit Bhatia is a British-Indian businessman, who is the founding partner of Swordfish Investments, a private equity/venture fund. The 44-year-old also founded Swordfish Capital Management, an investment management company.

He is the son-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal, India's steel and mining billionaire. Mittal is also India's second richest mining billionaire with a real-time net worth of Rs 1,28,060 crore as per Forbes. Bhatia is married to Vanisha Mittal Bhatia. The duo got married in 2004. He also headed Queens Park Rangers football club in London as chairman. He recently resigned from the post.

He began his career at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in New York. He then worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in London. In 2004 he incubated Swordfish Investments. In 2013, he was appointed Executive Chairman of Hope Construction Materials, then the UK’s largest independent building materials business before selling it to Breedon PLC.  

Born in London, Bhatia was educated in Delhi at Columba's School until 1995. He also studied at Dulwich College in London and at the British School in Delhi in 1997. Bhatia attended Cornell University where he studied economics.

READ | Meet man who left his job in US, returned to India, now leads Rs 21,053 crore pharma company

He currently serves on the board for the internationalization of Cornell University. Though not quite on social media, he has 198K followers on Instagram, wherein he has shared several pictures from his professional and personal life. Additionally, he served on the Advisory Board of Metro Bank in the UK. Amit was awarded Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Theresa May in 2013.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa Match 37

Meet India’s most generous man donated Rs 5.6 crore daily, it's not Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Premji

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

IND vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE