Meet Amish Tripathi, banker-turned-author, who earns in million, got married in London (Photo: Twitter)

Well-known author Amish Tripathi has tied the knot with fiancee Shivani in London. The duo got engaged in January this year. The noted author shared the news on his Twitter account, saying he and Shivani got married at a simple registration ceremony in London on Tuesday. But who is Amish Tripathi, the author known for his immersive storytelling?

Amish Tripathi is a renowned author who is best known for his Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series. He was born in Mumbai and completed his study in the city. This is the second marriage of the ace writer. His first marriage with ex-wife Preeti Vyas ended in 2020 after around 20 years. Their separation was mutual.

Amish Tripathi is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta. He has worked in the financial services industry as a marketing and product manager for 14 years including at Standard Chartered Bank, IDBI Bank, and Development Bank of Singapore.

His final stint was at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. He turned to full-time writing in 2011 with the release of his second book. He now earns in million. He is the recipient of several awards including the Raymond Crossword Book Award and Dainik Bhaskar Literature Award.

He is also a host for TV documentaries, most recently for Discovery TV, in Legends of the Ramayan. Moreover, Amish took over as the Director of The Nehru Centre (London), the cultural wing of the High Commission of India in the UK in 2019. He has been promoting Indian Arts and Culture within the diaspora and beyond.

READ | Meet IAS Gaurav Agarwal, IIT-IIM alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam twice with AIR...

His 'The Shiva Trilogy' became one of the fastest-selling book series. His books have also been translated into 19 Indian and International languages. His debut novel -- Immortals of Meluha (2010) -- made a record-breaking sale within a few weeks of its launch.

Till now he has published several books including The Immortals of Meluha (2010), The Secret of the Nagas (2011), and The Oath of the Vayuputras (2013), which collectively comprise the Shiva Trilogy.