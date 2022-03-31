Meet Amir Baluch, the successful fund manager for BioWise Capital

Amir Baluch is a serial entrepreneur and fund manager. Baluch has six years of experience in private equity and securities with series 22 and 63; four years of experience under a broker-dealer trained to evaluate the opportunity, negotiate, mitigate risk, and underwriting. Baluch has a degree in Biochemistry from Trinity University and obtained his medical degree from Texas Tech before finishing his anesthesia residency at the University of Miami.

When he was 21, his parents became bankrupt; since then, he knew that he couldn't just rely on one source of income. That same year he was rejected by medical schools, so he learned that he also needed to diversify his skill set. He promised himself that he would overlearn everything related to personal and business finances with multiple income streams. He helps educate others on how one can do the same so that they will never be in the same position that he had faced. He is the successful fund manager for BioWise Capital.

BioWise Capital provides a fund of prevetted biotech private equity companies for others to co-invest with them. He successfully started a real estate development company in Dallas, Texas, now run by his brother Kamran Baluch.

He is currently running Global Ecommerce Consultants, a 200 plus employee company managing multiple e-commerce stores with private label, wholesale, and drop shipping models. He has been awarded the magazine's top 10 Bachelor in Dallas. He is selected to write business articles for Forbes. He is featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur on Fire Podcast, and more. He is ranked in the top 10 Physicians for Functional Medicine and Aesthetics 3 years in a row by Top10MD. He and his team have participated in or managed over 80 investment projects valued at over $500M, with zero loss of any investor capital.

To learn more about him, follow him on Instagram @abaluchmd.

(Sponsored Feature)