Besides Vataly, Aman Majithia also holds a key position in his wife Anjali Merchant’s family business since 2019.

After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in 2024, India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and businessman Viren Merchant became samdhis. While much is known about Anant and the Ambani family, less about Radhika’s family, apart from her parents. One notable family member is Aman Majithia, Radhika’s brother-in-law, who appeared in several viral photos and videos from the wedding. Today, we’ll take a closer look at Anjali Merchant’s husband and his family background.

Aman Majithia is married to Anjali Merchant, Radhika’s sister and Anant Ambani’s sister-in-law. Aman is a businessman and the founder of Vataly, an online retail brand. According to the company’s website, Aman did not plan to enter the fashion industry. Still, his passion for great design and disappointment with the lack of creativity in retail inspired him to launch Vataly in 2017.

Since 2019, Aman has also been actively involved in his wife Anjali’s family business. He serves as Associate Director of Encore Healthcare, a company owned by Viren Merchant. Encore Healthcare is a global manufacturer of tablets and capsules for the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

As per Aman’s LinkedIn profile, he oversees the operations and resources of Encore Healthcare’s CMO unit, focusing on goal-setting, target achievement, and managing relationships and external factors to drive growth. Both Radhika Merchant and Anjali Merchant are members of Encore Healthcare’s Board of Directors. The company is reportedly valued at Rs 2,000 crore, according to media sources.

Aman Majithia graduated from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business in Pennsylvania, USA, with a degree in economics, entrepreneurship, and political science. He also spent a semester at the University of Virginia, studying political science, economics, and organisational behaviour. Interestingly, his wife Anjali is also an alumnus of UVA.

Aman and Anjali got married in 2020 and now have a son together.