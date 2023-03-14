Meet Alok Agarwal, in-charge of Mukesh Ambani’s RIL’s finances, IIT-IIM alumnus, his net worth and salary are….

Mukesh Ambani and Alok Agarwal

Meet Alok Agarwal, in-charge of finances at Mukesh Ambani's Rs 6,40,000 crore RIL; IIT-IIM alumnus, his net worth, salary are….

IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus Alok Agarwal has been the Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) since 2005. Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Reliance Industries Limited is a company worth Rs 17.60 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited.

Alok Agarwal has joined Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance in 1993 as Treasurer and he is taking care of RIL’s financial resources, banking relationships and capital market transactions since then. Under Alok Agarwal’s leadership, Reliance has won praised from several quarters for its financing transactions risk management and investor relations.

Before joining RIL, Alok Agarwal had worked with Bank of America for 12 years. Alok Agarwal has completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM-Ahmedabad and a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Kanpur.

As per corporate shareholdings filed for December 31, 2022, Alok Agarwal publicly holds stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 394.3 crore. As per RIL Integrated Annual Report 2021-22, Under payment to Key Managerial Personnel, Rs 12 crore was paid to Alok Agarwal. Under Payment of Call Money on Equity Shares, Rs 9 crore is mentioned under Alok Agarwal's name.

Few months ago, Reliance Industries had announced thatAlok Agarwal is planning to sell 2.25 lakh Reliance Industries' shares and give another 1.25 lakh shares in 2023.

The Reliance CFO is expected to execute the trade between May 10, 2023, and August 31, 2023.