Meet Allen He - A man with dreams and an absolute achiever!

The Internet was invented in 1983 and since then it has changed the way we look at things. It has its pros and cons like every other thing in this world. The one thing that the internet has helped with the most is the distribution of information around the world. Today you can search about anything and learn almost anything on the internet.

The internet has brought countless opportunities for people all around the world. The internet has made it easier for people to learn and grow today.

Today everyone wants to be someone, to become someone whom people can know for their success. Even though the internet has brought in many opportunities, it still takes determination, hard work, and passion for one to succeed. An example of such a hard-working and successful person is Allen He.

Allen He is a software engineer who started his journey with a job back in 2012. But doing any simple job did not give him much thrill or happiness. After months of struggling to find his passion, Allen finally realized that helping others grow is what will give him the ultimate happiness and the purpose of his life.

After that Allen started helping brands to grow and reach the next level of their sales goal. He is now the Global Brand Director of AndaSeat. In between finding his passion and joining AndaSeat, Allen achieved success in helping many brands to get the better growth that they wanted.

Before becoming the Global Brand Director of AndaSeat, he was the CMO and Marketing Specialist for Dogee Mobiles Inc. After completing his bachelor’s in Public Affairs and Administration from the Hunan Agricultural University he joined Dogee Mobiles Inc as their PR. Allen’s hard work in finding ways to help the brand grow led Dogee Mobiles Inc to drive in more and more sales.

Looking at the results that Allen brought, Doogee Mobiles Inc decided to make him the CMO of their company. Now with all the resources Allen had after becoming the CMO, he took the firm to a different level and helped to achieve goals after goals for Doogee Mobiles Inc. Finally, all his hard work started paying off in many ways. News spread and many leading brands started to hear about his achievements and wanted him to lead their companies too.

In 2016, he landed the opportunity to work on a marketing promo for the leading Chinese mobile accessories brand SmartOmi. With all his experience, Allen brought in a whopping 1400 sales in just 8 hours. This became a huge achievement for him which helped his name to spread even quicker making him one of the best marketers in the industry.

While helping other brands to reach the next level, he took his career to the next level. In 2020, he joined AndaSeat, one of the best gaming chair brands in the world as their Global Brand Director. Because of his huge achievements earlier, every brand he worked with had a higher expectation from him than the last one. And Allen lived up to all those expectations achieving better results for each brand he worked with.

(Brand Desk Content)