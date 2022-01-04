Meet Alka Mittal, the first woman to head oil giant ONGC as CMD

India's Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday (January 3) announced that Alka Mittal has been named the CMD of the ONGC. The appointment of Alka Mittal is significant as she has created history by becoming the first woman to head the Energy major.

Alka Mittal is a post graduate in economics and an MBA in HR management. She has also completed a doctorate in commerce and business studies. Alka Mittal took over as the Director (HR) of ONGC in 2018.

Beofre joining as Director (HR), Mittal held the post of Chief Skill Develoment (CSD) at ONGC. Alka Mittal is also on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) as ONGC nominee director since August 2015.

Alka Mittal is an Executive Committee member of NIPM (National Institute of Personnel Management), and was President of Forum for Women in Public Sector (WIPs) Northern Region till recently. She is also heading the Women's Development Forum of ONGC.

"She has a special penchant for training and mentoring and has trained more than 11,000 graduate trainees of ONGC since 2001 on 'Corporate Governance' as part of their induction programme," an ONGC statement had said previously.