Meet Alexandr Wang, AI billionaire, hired for USD 14 billion by Mark Zuckerberg to lead...; his net worth is Rs...

Alexandr Wang co-founded Scale AI in 2016 to help companies put their raw data to work for AI and machine learning.

Alexandr Wang is an AI billionaire who has been hired by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to lead the company’s newly established Meta Superintelligence Labs. The recruitment is a part of a USD 14.3 billion deal, which becomes one of the biggest AI hirings in recent times.

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Alexandr Wang is the co-founder of Scale AI. He founded it in 2016 to help companies put their raw data to work for AI and machine learning. He served as CEO of Scale AI until June 2025, when Meta acquired 49 per cent of the company. Wang left Scale to become Meta's chief AI officer.

He was born in New Mexico to Chinese immigrant parents who were physicists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The 28-year-old enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), but dropped out in 2016 to launch Scale AI. By 2024, Scale AI had reached a valuation of nearly USD 14 billion, positioning Wang as one of the youngest billionaires in the AI industry.

Alexandr Wang's Net Worth

According to Forbes, Wang has an estimated net worth of USD 3.2 billion (or Rs 28336 crore), as of November 18. In June 2025, Meta announced that Alexander Wang would take charge of its AI strategy through the newly formed Superintelligence Labs. This is a division designed to unify all of Meta’s AI research, infrastructure, and product development efforts.