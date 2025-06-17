His unusual lifestyle has also been a topic of discussion. He is unmarried, regularly meditates and practises yoga. He also holds keen interest in martial arts such as Tai-Chi.

When one talks of global CEOs, the first names that pop up are those of Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Andy Jassy, among others. However, there's one individual who is the CEO of a technology company and earns USD 6.1 billion (about Rs 57,800 crore) i.e. Rs 156 crore per day. In this article, we are talking about Alex Karp, the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. According to the New York Times report, Alex Karp was the highest-paid CEO in the world in 2024 and also one of the highest-paid CEOs in 2025. The CEO's income includes not only cash salary, but also stock awards, options and other incentives.

Alexander Karp, popularly known as Alex Karp, runs a data analytics company that has changed the process of data-related decisions in the government and private sectors. Alex was born to a doctor father and an artist mother on 2 October 1967 in New York. Karp graduated from Haverford College in philosophy. After Haverford, Karp studied law at Stanford University and also did PhD in philosophy at Frankfurt University.

In 2003, Alex Karp founded Palantir Technologies along with Peter Thiel and three others. The name of Palantir is inspired by a “palantiri” (visionary stone) in the novel Lord of the Rings.

What does his company do

Palantir analyses large amounts of data and extracts valuable information from it. This company has worked with the US Department of Defense, CIA and FBI, helping to track terrorist threats and detect criminal activities. However, Palantir's name has been associated with controversies.

Unmarried and regularly meditates and practices yoga

Karp's unusual lifestyle has also been a topic of discussion. He is unmarried, regularly meditates and practises yoga. He also holds keen interest in martial arts such as Tai-Chi. His interests extend to philosophy, meditation and physical fitness. Karp is also fond of reading books and participating in intellectual discussions. His offices have Tai-Chi swords and he occasionally goes to Palantir.

The future of Alex Karp and Palantir lies in further expanding the field of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Karp believes that the right use of data can help solve the world's complex problems such as climate change, health crises, and cybersecurity. His company is now focusing on AI-powered solutions, which can further increase their impact in the future.

Designed for war zones, his company's surveillance technology is now monitoring customers, employees, and citizens. Karp does not want to just power the Pentagon with his technology. He also wants to deliver his company's software to schools, hospitals, courts and banks.

Simplicity and unconventional lifestyle

Alex Karp is known for his simplicity and unconventional lifestyle, which is less flashy than the usual billionaires. Yet he owns several properties, which he calls "cross-country ski huts." In a 2024 New York Times interview, Karp said that he owns 10 homes in mountainous regions such as Alaska, Vermont, Norway, and New Hampshire. He uses these homes for skiing and spending time with nature. All of his properties are very expensive and are in premium locations around the world.