Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

He had a tough upbringing. His family always struggled for money.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Alakh Pandey is an unconventional physics teacher. He became a millionaire starting with a free YouTube channel. His move to become a YouTube teacher proved to be the turning point of his life. He now owns 61 YouTube channels that has over 31 million subscribers.

Pandey struck a valuation of 1.1 billion dollars (Rs 9000 crore) with his inaugural fundraise. His company has been making profit since its inception. His profit in 2021, 2022 and 2023 was Rs 9.4 crore, Rs 133.7 crore and Rs 108 crore.

Alakh Pandey has his office in Noida’s Sector 62. His company is the only profitable ed-tech company in India.

When his rivals sacked thousands of people, his company steered clear of layoffs.

He had a tough upbringing. His family always struggled for money. He always spent his money with prudence. Adherence to frugal living remained the guiding principle of his life as an entrepreneur. Growing up, every penny was like a dollar for him, he told Forbes. He doesn’t believe in growth by burning cash.

He dropped out from his engineering college to adopt teaching as a profession. He had been a tuition teacher since his school days. After he started his YouTube channel, money began to trickle in steadily. The revenue later became Rs 40000 per month, then Rs 2 lakh.

His lifestyle, however, remained the similar. His family in Prayagraj started living in a more expensive rented house. Things, however, have changed for him since his company became a unicorn. Last year, he was adjudged Prayagraj’s richest man with an estimated net worth of Rs 4400 crore.

The company is expected to end 2024 with a revenue of Rs 2500 crore.

The former tuition teacher’s firm has acquired many firms. He bought 50 percent shares in Kerala-based edtech Xylem Learning. They have invested in FreeCo, Only IAS and Bothra Classes.

Earlier this year, he got married to journalist Shivani Dubey.

