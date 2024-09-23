Meet man, IAS officer’s son, who leads Virat Kohli co-owned venture, he is behind one of India’s most successful…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Iran MP provides big update on Ebrahim Raisi's death, claims former president's helicopter crash was caused by...

Noida firing: 3 men partying at mall open fire in parking lot over...

Viral video: Drone footage shows Chinese rocket exploding during landing attempt; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Iran MP provides big update on Ebrahim Raisi's death, claims former president's helicopter crash was caused by...

Iran MP provides big update on Ebrahim Raisi's death, claims former president's helicopter crash was caused by...

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, IAS officer’s son, who leads Virat Kohli co-owned venture, he is behind one of India’s most successful…

The man has introduced several changes and has also developed a youth program

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 01:13 PM IST

Meet man, IAS officer’s son, who leads Virat Kohli co-owned venture, he is behind one of India’s most successful…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Tandon, the co-owner of FC Goa, didn’t plan on entering football. However, since taking over in August 2016, he has left a mark on Indian football, particularly in Goa. Tandon fits the image of a modern football franchise owner, leading one of the top teams in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Tandon is an entrepreneur who has introduced several changes at FC Goa. He has developed a youth program, set up the Forca Goa Foundation to promote grassroots football in the state, and helped establish a unique style of play for the team.

Before this, Tandon’s life took him to many places. As the son of an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, he lived in Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Mumbai, and even Scotland. Later, he moved to Boston, where he completed a BBA in finance and entrepreneurship. 

He initially worked in consulting and at a marketing agency, but his journey into football began when he helped his father-in-law buy FC Goa in 2016.

From being involved with the previous owners of the club to now leading FC Goa, Tandon has made significant contributions to the team and football development in Goa.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement