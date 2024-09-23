Meet man, IAS officer’s son, who leads Virat Kohli co-owned venture, he is behind one of India’s most successful…

The man has introduced several changes and has also developed a youth program

Akshay Tandon, the co-owner of FC Goa, didn’t plan on entering football. However, since taking over in August 2016, he has left a mark on Indian football, particularly in Goa. Tandon fits the image of a modern football franchise owner, leading one of the top teams in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Tandon is an entrepreneur who has introduced several changes at FC Goa. He has developed a youth program, set up the Forca Goa Foundation to promote grassroots football in the state, and helped establish a unique style of play for the team.

Before this, Tandon’s life took him to many places. As the son of an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, he lived in Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Mumbai, and even Scotland. Later, he moved to Boston, where he completed a BBA in finance and entrepreneurship.

He initially worked in consulting and at a marketing agency, but his journey into football began when he helped his father-in-law buy FC Goa in 2016.

From being involved with the previous owners of the club to now leading FC Goa, Tandon has made significant contributions to the team and football development in Goa.