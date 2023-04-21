Meet Akriti Chopra, worker elevated as co-founder of Rs 46,000 crore firm; she earned Rs 149 crore in shares

Akriti Chopra had handled the company's in-house legal, governance, risk, and compliance teams. (File)

Akriti Chopra's story of success is an inspiration. She joined as an employee in Zomato in 2011. In 2021, after 10 years of relentless work, she was elevated as a co-founder of the company whose current market cap is Rs 45590 crore. She was the vice-president of finance and operations at Zomato when she was elevated, in 2021. She is a chartered accountant. She did her graduation from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

Before she joined her dream company, she worked at only one place -- PwC. She was the chief financial officer of the company. She is currently the chief people officer and co-founder of the company valued over 5 billion dollars.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had said that Akriti was with the company for a decade before she was elevated. She had also been the strongest pillar of support for the company. Under her, an impeccable financial team came about.

Chopra had handled the company's in-house legal, governance, risk, and compliance teams.

She joined in 2011 as Senior Manager, Finance & Operations. She was elevated as VP, Finance and Operations in 2012. In 2020, she became the CFO. In 2021, she was elevated as the chief people officer and the co-founder.

She was born in 1988. She is 34 years old. She lives in Gurgaon. She went to DPS, RK Puram. She did her B Com from LSR.

She worked for PWC for three years.

In 2021, when Zomato came with its IPO, the value of the ESOPs held by her were valued at Rs 149 crore. It isn't clear if she sold those shares. She was among the employees with the highest value of shares.

Her salary in 2021 was Rs 1.63 crore per annum.

She is married to Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit which was acquired by Zomato.