Meet Ajay Piramal, Mukesh Ambani's richest 'samdhi' who gifted Rs 450 crore house to Isha Ambani

Ajay Piramal is one of the richest industrialists in India. His son, Anand Piramal, is married to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Recently, the couple hosted a party at their house in Mumbai. The photos went viral due to the massive popularity of the Ambani family. The house was gifted to Isha Ambani and Ananad Piramal at their marriage. The size of the palatial house is a whopping 50,000 square feet. The height of the house is 11 meters. The current value of the house is Rs 450 crore.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's house has three basements -- first has a garden, the second has a swimming pool and the third has parking facilities. The name of the bungalow is Gulita. The property was bought by Ajay Piramal in 2012. Ajay Piramal bought this property from Hindustan Unilever. Gulita has five floors and a glass facade. An engineering firm was hired from London to remodel the house.

Ajay Piramal entered this family's textile business at the age of 22, in 1977. He took over businesses to create a massive pharmaceutical empire. The flagship company of the conglomerate is Piramal Enterprises whose main interests are health and financial services. The textile business was founded in 1934 by his grandfather Piramal Chatrabhuj.

The Piramal family had had many tragedies. Ajay Piramal's father, Gopikrishna Piramal died suddenly in 1979. 5 years later, he lost his elder brother to cancer. Circumstances forced him to take over the family business. He didn't want to keep his family business limited to textiles. In 1987, he acquired Nicholas Laboratories. He grew the business. In 2010, he sold his formulations to Abbott Labs for $3.8 billion. His older brother Dilip currently controls leading luggage maker VIP industries. His sister-in-law, Urvi Piramal, runs a reality company called Peninsula Land. She runs the company under the aegis of the Ashok Piramal Group.

Swati Piramal, Ajay Piramal's wife, is the vice-chairman of the group. Nandini and Anand Piramal, both are on the group's board.

Ajay Piramal is an MBA from Mumbai University.

Ajay Piramal's current net worth is 3 billion dollars, which is around Rs 25,000 crore.

Anand Piramal got married to Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha, in 2018. The wedding cost millions of dollars.

Ajay Piramal's recent deals: In 2020, Piramal Enterprises sold a 20 percent stake in its pharma business at the cost of $490 million to The Carlyle Group. The same year, he sold his glass manufacturing business Piramal Glass to Blackstone for a whopping 1 billion dollars.

Anand Piramal is also linked to Ratan Tata's Tata Group. He is a non-executive director of Tata Sons.

Who is Anand Piramal? He is the executive director of Piramal Enterprises. He is very educated. He did his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He did MBA from the prestigious Harvard Business School.

Anand Piramal was instrumental in launching the group's real estate business -- Piramal Realty. The company is developing 15 million square feet of land as of now.

He is the richest samdhi of Mukesh Ambani. Arun Russell Mehta, the father of Shloka Mehta, a diamond merchant, has a net worth of Rs 3000 crore. Viren Merchant, the father of Anand Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant, has a net worth of Rs 755 crore.