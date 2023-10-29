Meet Afghanistan's richest person, runs business in Dubai, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, net worth is..

According to reports, Azizi Developments, which is owned by Mirwais Azizi, currently has over 200 projects under across Dubai worth over AED 45 billion.

Born in 1962, Mirwais Azizi is the considered as the richest person of Afghanistan and is often called the ‘Mukesh Ambani of Afghanistan’. Mirwais Azizi, who runs his business from Dubai, is the founder and chairman of Azizi Group of companies. Azizi started the business in 1989 and his business empire has a presence in realty, banking, investment, and hospitality sector. Mirwais Azizi is the chairman Afghanistan’s largest commercial bank, Azizi Bank, which was established by Azizi in 2006 with USD 7.5 million in equity capital. The bank’s equity capital is now worth USD 80 million.

In March 2018, Azizi’s name was featured in the list of "Arabian Business 100 Inspiring leaders in the Middle East". According to Asia Sentinel, Azizi handles around 70% of the petroleum products sold in Afghanistan.

Mirwais Azizi was born in Laghman, Afghanistan, in a family of the Azizi Pashtuns. He completed his graduation from in law from the University of Kabul and left for Dubai in 1988. In 2006, he founded Azizi Bank and in 2007 Azizi established Azizi Developments. Mirwais Azizi also owns Bakhtar Bank (now Islamic Bank of Afghanistan).

According to reports, Azizi Developments currently has over 200 projects under across Dubai worth over AED 45 billion. Azizi’s petroleum business Azizi Hotak Group has its operations in 10 countries. Azizi had started this business with an initial investment of USD 80 million.

Here is the list of companies/organizations owned by Mirwais Azizi;

Azizi Investments

Azizi Developments

Azizi Bank

Bakhtar Bank (now as Islamic Bank of Afghanistan)

Azizi Hospitality

Azizi Foundation

Azizi’s wife’s name is Parigul and the couple has 7 children, including Farhad Azizi, Fawad Azizi, and Jawad Azizi. Not much information is available about the net worth of Mirwais Azizi but it is expected that he is a billionaire, though he is no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Ratan Tata.