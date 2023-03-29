Meet Adwaita Nayar, Nykaa Fashion CEO, daughter of Falguni Nayar who runs Rs 36,000 crore firm, their net worth is...

Adwaita Nayar: She played a crucial role in building the company. She built the company from scratch.

In 2012, Adwaita Nayar, a young and highly educated professional, had completed just six months into her consulting job at Bain and Company in the United States when her 50-year-old mother Falguni Nayar decided to embark on her entrepreneurial journey. The woman had quit her high profile position in Kotak to launch Nykaa, an online marketplace for beauty products. Nayar quit her high-paying job in New York and joined her mother's business as a co-founder. The two women have chartered a path of unimaginable success ever since.

Her mother, Falguni Nayar, is the richest self-made woman in India. She is the CEO of Nykaa whose market capitalisation is over Rs 36,000 crore after a very successful IPO in 2021. The company has a fashion arm called Nykaa Fashion which is spearheaded by Adwaita Nayar.

Like her IIM-educated mother, Adwaita is a very educated professional. After passing out of Mumbai's Dheeru Bhai Ambani school, she did her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Applied Mathematics from Yale University.

She later joined Harvard Business School and completed her MBA.

She said in a recent interview that she applies her maths in solving problems.

She played an instrumental role in building the company from a 10 member team to now over 3000.

In 2018, she launched Nykaa Fashion. She didn't adopt the time-tested low-price model of business. Her strategy revolved around clicking with customers with trendy fashion.

She later launched their own brands -- Nykd by Nykaa, 20 Dresses, RSVP, Mixt, Likha and Pipa Bella.She told Your Story that she has brought in the company a hustle-based rigorous work culture that encourages a hands-on mindset. That culture reflects in the company's numbers. Nykaa Fashion's GMV grew 50 percent to Rs 724.4 crore by the third quarter of the financial year 2022.After getting scale, she now wants to focus on achieving profitability.

"The pursuit of feeling the thrill and ownership of a start-up led me home to join my mother in our entrepreneurial venture, Nykaa. As co-founder, I had an incredible opportunity to witness the inception of the company and shape it into a brand that we all love and trust today. I spent our initial years dealing with the complexities of fundraising, marketing, customer service, and physical retail increasing the store footprint from 5 to 35. I was responsible for the operations, technology, and marketing of the eCommerce business – laying the foundations of tech and processes that are used to date," she wrote on her LinkedIn account.

In 2022, Falguni Nayar became the richest self-made woman in India. Her net worth is Rs 20,000 crore.