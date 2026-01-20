FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record

He founded his own architectural partnership firm in Chicago in 2006. Among his projects, he was the senior architect for Central Park Tower in New York City.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Many of us know about the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which is built in Dubai. But do you know who designed it? The same architect who built this giant structure is breaking his own record by building the Jeddah Tower, projected to surpass Burj Khalifa. His name is Adrian Devaun Smith. Upon completion, Jeddah Tower (approx 3,281 ft) would become the world’s tallest building, standing taller than the Burj Khalifa (2,722 ft).

Who is Adrian Devaun Smith?

Born in August 1944, Smith is an American architect of international renown. He designed the world's tallest structure as well as the building projected to surpass it, the Jeddah Tower. He has a significant background, experience, and involvement in the planning and design of several important landmark buildings around the world, including the two world's tallest structures -- Burj Khalifa, completed in 2010 in Dubai and Jeddah Tower, now under construction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Adrian Smith's career

Smith founded his own architectural partnership firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, in Chicago in 2006. Among his other projects, he was the senior architect for Central Park Tower in New York City, Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai, and Zifeng Tower in Nanjing.

Adrian Smith's education

Smith grew up in Southern California. Smith attended Texas A&M University, pursuing a Bachelor of Architecture while being involved with the Corps of Cadets. However, he did not graduate and instead started working for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM) in 1967. He finished his education at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Architecture and Arts, graduating in 1969. In 2013, Smith was presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Letters degree from Texas A&M University.

Throughout his career, Adrian has shared his architectural knowledge through lectures, panels, and keynote addresses. He has presented at seven AIA conventions, including in New York (2018) and Washington DC (2012). He took retirement in 2024.

