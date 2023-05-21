Meet Aditya Singh, scored only 75% in Class 10, hired for record-breaking package, his salary is… | Photo: YouTube/Screengrab

In the recent placement season, a student of National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) broke the record for job offers in the institute's history. In fact, NIT-W outperformed peer Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad in the highest-paying offers received by its students for the first time.

The cream of the crop was Aditya Singh, studying in MTech final year. Aditya aced campus placement and bagged a record-breaking job offer worth Rs 88 lakh per year. In comparison, the highest-paying MTech package from IIT Hyderabad was Rs 63.8 lakh per annum this time, according to a Times of India report. Aditya Singh is doing his MTech in Computer Science.

The company was Aditya’s last chance at campus placement after facing multiple rejections. There were three rounds, and after passing all of them he was the only candidate selected. He was himself surprised as Aditya was targeting a Rs 20-30 lakh package which is the norm at the institute, he told a regional news channel.

When asked if he has been a topper since school, Aditya revealed that he had scored only 75 percent marks in Class 10th. However, he decided to study with more seriousness after the result and got a good 96 percent in 12th. Aditya then dropped a year to prepare and landed admission at NIT-W.

Son of a lawyer, Aditya called himself lucky that a sudden opportunity came to the campus. His decision to sit in the company's placement round was also a factor apart from hard work. Aditya started studying coding on his own and took help from his brother who is in IIIT Allahabad. He utilised the lockdown period to practise coding with no burden of assignments.