Meet Aditya Mittal, son of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, who runs Rs 278184 crore company as...

BUSINESS
In his 28 years with his current firm, Aditya Mittal has played a critical role in transforming the business into a global industrial giant.
Aditya Mittal is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal, one of the world's largest integrated steel and mining companies. He is a second-generation businessman who has been successfully leading the company since February 2021 in his current role. Aditya is the son of Indian steel and mining billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal.
In his 28 years with ArcelorMittal, he has played a critical role in transforming the business into a global industrial giant, with operations spanning Europe, North and South America, Africa and India. Before becoming CEO, he was previously President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ArcelorMittal. After the formation of ArcelorMittal in 2006, Aditya held various senior leadership roles, including managerial oversight of the Group’s flat carbon steel businesses in the US and Europe.
Born in India, Aditya was raised in Indonesia and completed his graduation in Economics from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, US. He joined the family business in 1997 and was appointed Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 1999.
He lives in London with his family. The 49-year-old is married to Megha Mittal, a fashion entrepreneur who once led the German fashion luxury brand Escada as MD. The duo has three children. His father Lakshmi Mittal is one of the richest men in India with a net worth of USD 20.6 billion, as per Forbes. His ArcelorMittal has a market cap of EUR 26.68 billion or Rs 278184 crore, as of September 29.
