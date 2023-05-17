Meet Aditi Avasthi, founder and CEO of Mukesh Ambani-backed Rs 1600 crore rival of Byju’s, Unacademy, PhysicsWallah

Meet Aditi Avasthi, founder and CEO of Mukesh Ambani-backed Rs 1600 crore rival of Byju’s

Aditi Avasthi is the founder and CEO of Embibe, a Bangalore-based artificial intelligence educational technology platform. Embibe is seen as a strong competitor for big edtech platform like Byju’s, PhysicsWallah, Unacademy and others.

Aditi Avasthi was born in Ludhiana, Punjab and she has completed her B Tech from Thapar University in 2003. Aditi Avasthi has done her MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Aditi Avasthi has worked at Tata Consultancy Services after completing her B Tech. She later joined Barclays as Deputy Chief of Product and Strategy Head for their mobile banking division in Africa.

Aditi Avasthi founded Embibe with USD 700,000 funding which she had managed to raise from angel investors. Aditi also received investments from Kalaari Capital and Lightbox Ventures after few months.

In 2018, Aditi Avasthi conducted a successful corporate round with MukeshAmbani-led Reliance Industries when the company agreed to invest USD 180 million in Embibe.

In 2020, Reliance Industries invested an additional Rs 500 crore in Embibe. It is to be noted that Reliance Industries acquired 73% stake in Embibe in April 2018.

In 2021, Aditi Avasthi has been selected as a Young Global Leader with the World Economic Forum. She was also ranked among BBC's top 100 Women in 2017. In 2018, she was chosen the 'Woman Of The Year’ by Vogue in 2018.

According to reports, Embibe has raised a total of USD 196.7 million in funding over 4 rounds. The company’s last funding was raised on February 4, 2020.

Embibe is funded by 4 investors, including Reliance Industries and InnoVen Capital.