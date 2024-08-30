Twitter
Business

Meet Adit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra who are challenging Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani, in just 3 years they..., their busin

Zepto has become a household name, taking on giants like Zomato's Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and Tata's Big Basket

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

In a world where industry giants like Tata, Ambani, and Flipkart rule the quick commerce market, two young men have managed to carve out a name for themselves in just three short years. It all began in 2021 when Adit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, two Stanford University dropouts, embarked on a journey that would soon send shockwaves through the industry. Their brainchild, Zepto, didn’t just enter the market—it disrupted it, leaving even the most established players scrambling to keep up.

Adit Palicha, the 22-year-old CEO of Zepto, has taken the e-commerce world by storm. With a valuation crossing ₹7,300 crore in 2022, Zepto's rapid rise is nothing short of extraordinary. Palicha’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on, but his decision to leave Stanford University to pursue his vision was a bold move that paid off in spades. Today, Palicha stands as the second youngest individual on the Hurun India Rich List 2024, with a staggering net worth of ₹4,300 crore. His success is not just a story of wealth but one of sheer determination and calculated risk-taking that has reshaped the grocery delivery landscape.

Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto’s 21-year-old co-founder, has an equally remarkable story. As the youngest person to be featured on the 2024 IIFL Wealth-Hurun Indian Rich List, Vohra’s journey is a testament to the power of innovation and youthful ambition. With a net worth of ₹3,600 crore, Vohra’s rise to prominence is as swift as it is inspiring. Dropping out of Stanford University to co-found Zepto with Palicha, Vohra turned a simple idea into a billion-dollar enterprise. Zepto’s promise of quick, reliable grocery delivery struck a chord with consumers, propelling the company to new heights in record time.

In a mere three years, Zepto has become a household name, taking on giants like Zomato's Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and Tata's Big Basket. Now, even Mukesh Ambani's Jio Mart may find itself in direct competition with Zepto, as the young founders continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the quick commerce sector.

