Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

Numerous female entrepreneurs continue to inspire young people in a world where women are striving to make their names known in numerous fields that are controlled by males. One such example is Abha Singhaal, who sought to challenge conventional expectations that women should be tied the knot by a particular age, have a secure career by a certain age, and otherwise "settle down."

She made the decision to go on her own terms when tensions grew between her and her family's expectations of her. At age 23, she chose to leave her home because her only other option was to join the family company. With just Rs 5,000 and an MBA in marketing, she started a career that paid her Rs 22,000 monthly while living with a friend in a rented Mumbai home.

More than ten years later, Abha is a prosperous businesswoman who owns the chain of restaurants and cloud kitchens known as Khichdi Express, which is currently worth Rs 50 crores and serves the delicious and nutrient-rich dish.

Abha had limited time and resources as a student while completing her master's in London, for which she received a partial scholarship. During my MBA, she perfected the skill of khichdi because it was advantageous to both her health and her wallet. Abha began to experiment with her khichdi recipes after that and eventually became an expert.

She moved into a one-room kitchen flat with a friend after returning to India. She got a position at a marketing company that paid her Rs 22,000. She became more reclusive and learned to live alone in order to save money. She sought comfort in her 'affordable friend's' khichdi. She would devote hours to making the dish, which is well-liked throughout India.

Her first break came at this time when she was introduced to an advertising director. For this acting role, she received Rs 40,000. The businesswoman made the decision to embark on her first risk at this point. Abha made the decision to launch her own business after working in the modeling industry for a number of years.

She met Mahendra Kumar, who is now her husband and a co-founder of their business, around the same time. Abha and Mahendra launched Khichdi Express in July 2019 in Hyderabad as a virtual kitchen with just one employee, investing her whole life savings of Rs 3 lakhs.