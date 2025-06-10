Vijay Mallya is not a direct blood relative of Sameera Reddy but is connected to her through her mother's side, which is why Vijay Mallya was the one who walked her down the aisle, a fact that many fans are unaware of.

Vijay Mallya is often in the news for his vivid lifestyle, legal controversies, or his past connection with the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. He recently grabbed headlines after he appeared to narrate his side of the story on a podcast, but amid this, a shocking story from his personal life has caught the public's attention: the role he played in Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy’s wedding to Akshai Varde in 2014.

In the same year that Sameera Reddy got married, she told DNA in an interview that it was businessman Vijay Mallya who had performed the kanyadaan at her wedding. Sameera Reddy shared, "Only Vijay Mallya, who is related to my mother’s side, gave me away to the groom. That apart, there were only friends and family." Vijay Mallya is not a direct blood relative of Sameera Reddy but is connected to her through her mother's side, which is why Vijay Mallya was the one who walked her down the aisle, a fact that many fans are unaware of.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, in 2014, in a low-key, intimate traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They have a son and a daughter.

Sameera Reddy has quit the film industry and is now working as an influencer. Before she quit, Sameera Reddy had a relatively successful career in the film industry. Sameera Reddy made her debut with the 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and is best known for starring in films such as Darna Mana Hai (2003), Musafir (2004), Jai Chiranjeeva (2005), Taxi No. 9211 (2006), Ashok (2006), Race (2008), Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Aakrosh (2010), Nadunisi Naaygal (2011), Vettai (2012), and Tezz (2012).

Sameera Reddy was last seen in the Kannada film Varadhanayaka, starring Sudeepa and Chiranjeevi Sarja, which was released in 2013.

