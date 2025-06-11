Shah Rukh Khan owns the IPL team KKR, Preity Zinta owns the IPL team PBKS, and Abhishek Bachchan owns the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers; however, it's Nagarjuna who is most known for his business venture with three legends of Indian cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar, and Dhoni.

For years, the entertainment world has walked hand-in-hand with the cricketing world, with the two often colliding with each other, personally or professionally. Over the years, many Bollywood actresses have gotten married to cricket stars, which is the most common way for the two worlds to collide. However, rarely do we read about the cricket and the entertainment industry coming together for a business venture. Today, we will tell you about one actor, a South superstar, who became business partners with not one but three legends of the Indian cricket team.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, known mononymously as Nagarjuna, who is a superstar in the South film industry, mainly working in Telugu cinema. Born in 1959, Nagarjuna is the son of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his wife Annapurna. Since he was a child, Nagarjuna has been an integral part of the film industry, gradually becoming a superstar in his own right. Over the years, Nagarjuna has not limited his potential to just being an actor. He is also a film producer, television presenter, and a successful entrepreneur.

Shah Rukh Khan owns the IPL team KKR, Preity Zinta owns the IPL team PBKS, and Abhishek Bachchan owns the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers; however, it's Nagarjuna who is most known for his business venture with not one but three legends of the Indian cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni.

Nagarjuna, who has worked in more than 100 films in his career, was once the co-owner of the Mumbai Masters of the Indian Badminton League, along with Sunil Gavaskar.

Nagarjuna is also the co-owner of the Mahi Racing Team India with former India captain MS Dhoni, since 2013.



As for Sachin Tendulkar, Nagarjuna is the co-owner of the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC, along with team India's legendary batsman.

These films and business partnerships have contributed immensely to making Nagarjuna one of the richest actors in the Telugu industry with an estimated net worth of Rs 3100 crore. Nagarjuna charges around Rs 9 crore to Rs 20 crore per film.

READ | Meet superstar's wife, daughter of a millionaire, who never acted in films, is successful businesswoman with over Rs 300 crore net worth, her husband is..