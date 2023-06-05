Search icon
Meet Abhishek Kumar, hired for record-breaking salary by US firm, not from IIT, IIM, his package is....

According to reports, Abhishek was interviewed by experts from Germany and Ireland and he managed to impress his interviewers with his project on the blockchain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

NIT Patna student Abhishek Kumar created history in 2022 after he succeeded in bagging a Rs 1.8 crore job offer from Amazon, the highest ever package which a NIT student has got so far. The salary package of Rs 1.8 crore is historic as this package is not even offered to students from IITs and IIMs.

Abhishek Kumar hails from Jhajha and was a student in the Computer Science branch. Abhishek Kumar received the confirmation of his selection from Amazon on April 21, 2022. He took the coding test in December 2021 and then underwent three rounds of one-hour interviews on April 13, 2022. According to reports, Abhishek was interviewed by experts from Germany and Ireland and he managed to impress his interviewers with his project on the blockchain.

“I am a software engineer with around 1 year of experience. Experienced in Java, C++, Spring boot, Javascript, Linux and various databases. I have in-depth knowledge of networking, Backend & Database engineering. I am always looking for new challenges in the domain of software development,” read Abhishek Kumar’s LinkedIn profile.

Before Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Tiwari from NIT Patna had got the highest salary package of Rs 1.6 crore from Facebook.

Aditi Tiwari was a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) and she was selected for working as a Front End Engineer at Facebook. Aditi Tiwari’s father works in Tata Steel employee while her mother is a government school teacher.

Before Aditi Tiwari, NIT student and Patna girl Sampreeti Yadav had received a Rs 1.11 crore package at Google.

 

