Meet Abhishek Ganguly, IIM graduate who took Puma's revenue to Rs 3000 crore, he resigned as...

Apart from Ganguly, CFO Amit Prabhu and sales head Atul Bajaj also quit the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Abhishek Ganguly was the global cricket head before becoming the MD. (File)

Abhishek Ganguly, the Managing Director of PUMA India and South East Asia, resigned after serving 17 years in the German brand. He will leave the company in August. He will be replaced by Balagopalan, who works in Germany with the parent company. Ganguly became the managing director of the company in September 2014. He started working for the company in 2005 and became the company's managing director in September 2014.

Under Ganguly, the company's sales have now dwarfed the combined sales of its rivals -- Adidas, Nike and Reebok. The company is looking to cross Rs 4000 crore revenue this year.

He is credited with raising the company's sales from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to over Rs 3000 crore last year. Under him, the company's stores rose from 150 to over 480 outlets.

Ganguly studied at IIM Lucknow (2000-2002). He did his graduation in mathematics.

He was the global cricket head before becoming the MD.

Before that, he worked as a regional manager, Reebok India.

Karthik Balagopalan studied in MDI Gurgaon. He also worked at Reebok before that.

He also worked at Godfrey Phillips India as the area sales manager.

Abhishek Ganguly resigned as he wanted to run his own business in the athleisure sector.

