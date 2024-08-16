Meet man whose Rs 10786 crore company produces engines for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, his net worth is...

As of July 24, 2023, Abhay Firodia's net worth is estimated at USD 3.4 billion (approximately Rs 27,810 crore), according to Forbes.

Abhay Firodia, one of India's wealthiest individuals, is the chairman of Force Motors, a company renowned for manufacturing vans, pickup trucks, SUVs, and more. The company also produces engines for prestigious brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Rolls Royce. The 79-year-old billionaire businessman took over the company in 1975, which was originally founded by his late father, Navalmal Firodia, in 1958.

Much of Firodia's fortune is derived from his investments in various Bajaj Group companies, including Bajaj Auto. Force Motors has a market capitalisation of INR 107 billion (around Rs 10,786 crore) as of July 24, 2023. Force Motors was previously known as Bajaj Tempo, reflecting its joint venture origins with the Bajaj family. It was founded by his late father, Navalmal Firodia, in 1958, who fell out with the Bajaj family in 1968 after a bitter feud.

Born into a Jain family, Abhay Firodia also heads the auto parts company Jayahind Industries. He served as the managing director of Force Motors until 2009, when he passed the leadership to his son, Prasan. Currently residing in Pune, Firodia is a father of four. He completed his schooling in Gwalior and graduated with a BE (Hons.) in Economics from Fergusson College in Pune.