Meet Aashka Goradia, TV star who quit acting to build Rs 820 crore brand in 2 years, rival's net worth is Rs 22,000 cr

Aashka Goradia's business partner Priyank Shah said in an interview that they are looking at closing FY 2024 at Rs 400 crore revenue. (File)

Aashka Goradia is a popular television actress who appeared in several soap operas. Her last appearance in a television show was in 2019. After that, she turned around her life by being an entrepreneur. She launched Renee Cosmetics in 2020 with her college friends -- Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah. They have launched several beauty products over the years. The biggest success they achieved was when they hit a valuation of 100 million dollars just two years after the company's inception.

Shah said in an interview that they are looking at closing FY 2024 at Rs 400 crore revenue. While the two co-founders of Beardo handle finance, operations and distribution, Goradia works on products. She also handles marketing and communications.

Aashka Garodia is a Director and CMO of the company.

The company is based in Ahmedabad. Last year, it raised 25 million dollars.

The company's founder claimed then that the valuation of the firm was 100 million dollars, including all three funding rounds.

The firm has 200 products in its portfolio. It is sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra. It is also present in 650 plus stores.

She started her TV career in 2002 when she appeared in the show called Achanak 37 Saal Baad. She played the role of Kumud in Kkusum. She also acted in Akela.

She also appeared on shows like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka on Zee TV, Mere Apne on 9X and Virrudh on Sony TV.

She became famous for her negative characters. Aashka Goradia later started participating in reality shows.

Her last major appearance was on Daayan in 2019.

Aashka Goradia's company competes with Falguni Nayar's Nykaa, Vineeta Singh's Sugar.

Nayar is the founder and CEO of Nykaa.

Her net worth is Rs 22,000 crore. She was a banker before she joined Nykaa.