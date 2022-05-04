Meet Aadit Palicha-Kaivalya Vohra, 19-year-old college dropouts who built a Rs 6,800 crore company in just 9 months

Pic Courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

Startup success story: Two bright teenagers who decided to drop out of Stanford University, a world famous and prestigious learning institution in the US, have built a fascinating story of lightning-fast startup success. 19-year-old Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra founded Zepto, a 10-minute delivery platform, back in April 2021. Just 9 months from its launch, their startup is now worth $900 million (over Rs 6,800 crore). It reached the significant rise in valuation as they raised a funding of $200 million on Tuesday.

Named after ‘zeptosecond’, an extremely small unit of time, the company was founded by the two childhood friends pursuing the Stanford University’ sought-after computer science program. They returned to India with a plan to build a quick commerce company.

Zepto was founded and is head-quartered in Mumbai. It has since expanded to six cities including Delhi and Bengaluru. In just 5 months after the launch, Zepto had 100 micro-warehouses with each having the capacity to service more than 2,500 order every day.

Today, in 9 months since launch, the company being run by the Stanford dropout duo posted a record 800 percent growth in revenue in the last quarter. Zepto has a workforce of a 1,000 people and plans to continue the expansion. It has raised $360 million (over Rs 2700 crore) from investors in Silicon Valley and India till now.

"We maintained a phenomenal 88-point NPS (net promoter score) and 60 per cent `month-1 buyer retention` at scale. This execution over the past few months has made it clear to investors that Zepto will be one of the winners in Indian Q-Commerce," said Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO.

said Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder and CTO said, “We`ve turned micro-markets profitable and brought down burn significantly while growing to a scale of hundreds of thousands of orders per day.”

