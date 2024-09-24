Meet 94-year-old man, with net worth of Rs 1180800 crore, drinks 5 Coca-Cola cans per day, he is world's...

Warren Buffett, known for his sharp investing skills, has an equally fascinating love for Coca-Cola. At 94 years old, Buffett drinks about five cans of soda each day, primarily Cherry Coke. According to a Benzinga report, he jokes that he is "one-quarter Coca-Cola," claiming the beverage makes up 25% of his daily calories.

Buffett’s fondness for the soft drink is not just a personal preference; it ties into his massive investment in the company. His investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, worth over $28 billion, which constitutes more than 10% of the company’s portfolio.

Despite concerns about health, especially after his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2012, Buffett remains untroubled by his soda consumption. He famously stated, according to Benzinga, “I don’t think the prostate cancer was caused by Coca-Cola.” After undergoing treatment, he continued working without missing a day, and his doctors assured him his condition was not life-threatening.

Buffett's loyalty to Coca-Cola developed over time. He was once a Pepsi enthusiast, earning the nickname "Pepsi Warren" from his son.

Buffett's eating habits are also bizarre. He prefers hot fudge sundaes and, of course, Coke, and embraces his diet of 2,600 to 2,700 calories daily. He believes in enjoying life, famously saying he would trade a year of his life just to eat whatever he wants.