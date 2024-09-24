Meet 94-year-old man, with net worth of Rs 1180800 crore, drinks 5 Coca-Cola cans per day, he is world's...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

Meet woman with Rs 90200 crore net worth, says she doesn't like being a billionaire, has this Bill Gates' connection...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet 94-year-old man, with net worth of Rs 1180800 crore, drinks 5 Coca-Cola cans per day, he is world's...

His eating habits are also bizarre. He prefers hot fudge sundaes and, of course, Coke

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Meet 94-year-old man, with net worth of Rs 1180800 crore, drinks 5 Coca-Cola cans per day, he is world's...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Warren Buffett, known for his sharp investing skills, has an equally fascinating love for Coca-Cola. At 94 years old, Buffett drinks about five cans of soda each day, primarily Cherry Coke. According to a Benzinga report, he jokes that he is "one-quarter Coca-Cola," claiming the beverage makes up 25% of his daily calories.

    Buffett’s fondness for the soft drink is not just a personal preference; it ties into his massive investment in the company. His investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, worth over $28 billion, which constitutes more than 10% of the company’s portfolio.

    Despite concerns about health, especially after his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2012, Buffett remains untroubled by his soda consumption. He famously stated, according to Benzinga,  “I don’t think the prostate cancer was caused by Coca-Cola.” After undergoing treatment, he continued working without missing a day, and his doctors assured him his condition was not life-threatening.

    Buffett's loyalty to Coca-Cola developed over time. He was once a Pepsi enthusiast, earning the nickname "Pepsi Warren" from his son.

    Buffett's eating habits are also bizarre. He prefers hot fudge sundaes and, of course, Coke, and embraces his diet of 2,600 to 2,700 calories daily. He believes in enjoying life, famously saying he would trade a year of his life just to eat whatever he wants.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

    Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

    Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

    Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

    Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

    Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

    5 reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17 launch in 2025

    5 reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17 launch in 2025

    Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

    Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

    10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

    From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

    From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

    In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

    In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

    Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

    Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement