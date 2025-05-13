His dedication continues to inspire generations, proving that passion and purpose never retire.

At an age when most people retire and focus on their health, Dr Prathap C Reddy continues to work full-time. At 92, he reaches his office at 10 am sharp and works until 5 pm, six days a week. He is the founder of Apollo Hospitals, and a pioneer who changed the face of healthcare in the country.

Dr Reddy was born in Chennai and studied medicine at Stanley Medical College. He later trained as a cardiologist in the United States. Though he could have built a successful career abroad, he returned to India in the 1970s after receiving an emotional letter from his father, urging him to serve the nation.

In 1979, an incident deeply moved him—a patient died due to a lack of proper medical facilities. This event became a turning point in his life. He decided to start a hospital that offered world-class treatment in India, so no one would have to go abroad for quality care.

That one hospital grew into a massive healthcare network. Today, Apollo Hospitals runs 71 hospitals across India. The group also operates over 5,000 pharmacies, 291 primary care clinics, and a digital health platform.

Apollo Hospitals is not just a healthcare leader; it's also a financial powerhouse. The company has a market value of Rs 70,000 crore, and Dr. Reddy’s family owns 29.3% of the business. According to Forbes, his personal net worth is around Rs 26,560 crore.

Despite his age and success, Dr Reddy remains humble. In an interview with Business Today, he said true success comes with humility and a responsibility to give back to the country. His life is a strong example of ambition, compassion, and meaningful work.

Dr. Reddy shows that age is just a number when it comes to leadership. His dedication continues to inspire generations, proving that passion and purpose never retire.