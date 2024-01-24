Twitter
Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet 7 Indian women who started company together, run Rs 1600 crore business, they make...

The story is not just a tale of business success; it's a testament to the strength of women coming together to overcome challenges and create a lasting impact, proving that with determination, anything is achievable.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

In a tale of resilience and determination, seven women from Gujarat went on a journey in 1959 that would not only redefine their lives but also create a legacy. Led by Jaswantiben Jamnadas, these women, through hard work, transformed Lijjat Papad into a multimillion-dollar business.

In an era when women faced limited opportunities in business or employment, Jaswantiben saw potential in Lijjat Papad. Their initial goal wasn't just about making money but contributing to their families' expenses. Jaswantiben, along with Parvatiben Ramdas Thodani, Ujamben Narandas Kundalia, Bhanuben N. Tanna, Laguben Amritlal Gokani, Jayaben V. Vithalani, and Diwaliben Lukka, laid the foundation for what would become a cooperative system.

Their journey began by producing only four packets of papads. However, a savvy entrepreneur recognised the potential, leading to increased demand. Chaganlal, the visionary behind Standard Papad, advised them to prioritise quality and provided training in various aspects like accounting and marketing.

What started as a small venture earned them Rs 6,196 in the first year. Today, Lijjat Papad boasts a turnover exceeding Rs 1600 crores. Jaswantiben Jamnadas, honoured with the Padma Shri, stands as an inspiration in the field of women's empowerment.

The Lijjat cooperative movement now includes over 45,000 women managing the entire business. These women, known as Lijjat Sisters, have turned the cooperative into a symbol of female empowerment.

From its humble beginnings, Lijjat Papad has expanded to 17 states in India with 82 branches. It doesn't stop there—Lijjat Papad has reached global markets, exporting to 25 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, France, Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The story of Lijjat Papad is not just a tale of business success; it's a testament to the strength of women coming together to overcome challenges and create a lasting impact, proving that with determination, anything is achievable.

