Meet 7 Indian women who started company together, run Rs 1600 crore business, they make...

In a tale of resilience and determination, seven women from Gujarat went on a journey in 1959 that would not only redefine their lives but also create a legacy. Led by Jaswantiben Jamnadas, these women, through hard work, transformed Lijjat Papad into a multimillion-dollar business.

In an era when women faced limited opportunities in business or employment, Jaswantiben saw potential in Lijjat Papad. Their initial goal wasn't just about making money but contributing to their families' expenses. Jaswantiben, along with Parvatiben Ramdas Thodani, Ujamben Narandas Kundalia, Bhanuben N. Tanna, Laguben Amritlal Gokani, Jayaben V. Vithalani, and Diwaliben Lukka, laid the foundation for what would become a cooperative system.

Their journey began by producing only four packets of papads. However, a savvy entrepreneur recognised the potential, leading to increased demand. Chaganlal, the visionary behind Standard Papad, advised them to prioritise quality and provided training in various aspects like accounting and marketing.

What started as a small venture earned them Rs 6,196 in the first year. Today, Lijjat Papad boasts a turnover exceeding Rs 1600 crores. Jaswantiben Jamnadas, honoured with the Padma Shri, stands as an inspiration in the field of women's empowerment.

The Lijjat cooperative movement now includes over 45,000 women managing the entire business. These women, known as Lijjat Sisters, have turned the cooperative into a symbol of female empowerment.

From its humble beginnings, Lijjat Papad has expanded to 17 states in India with 82 branches. It doesn't stop there—Lijjat Papad has reached global markets, exporting to 25 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, France, Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The story of Lijjat Papad is not just a tale of business success; it's a testament to the strength of women coming together to overcome challenges and create a lasting impact, proving that with determination, anything is achievable.