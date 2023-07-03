Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet 7 Indian women who run Rs 1600 crore business empire with 42,000 employees, started with Rs 80, all are homemakers

The business then decided to brand the products Lijjat in 1962 which means "tasty" in Gujarati. The organisation was known by its formal name, Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad. By 1962-1963, papad sales had reached Rs 1,82,000 annually.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Meet 7 Indian women who run Rs 1600 crore business empire with 42,000 employees, started with Rs 80, all are homemakers
Representative Image

Lijjat Papad is famous not only in India but all around the world, but many are not aware that this household name came from modest beginnings and Lijjat Papad made a name for itself thanks to the effort of seven women who invested Rs 80 to found a cooperative in 1959. Now, Lijjat Papad is a multi-million dollar organisation that has helped thousands of women and is one of the most respectable businesses.

Lijjat was created by seven Gujarati women from Mumbai who wanted to support themselves and were fond of cooking. In the 1950s, these women received a loan of Rs 80 from a social worker and Servants of India Society member Chhaganlal Karamsi Parekh. 

With this money, the women bought a papad manufacturing company that was in the red and invested in the tools and equipment required to start making papads.

Lijjat Papad then created a cooperative organisation. Initially, young girls joined the organisation, but later the age of admission was raised to eighteen. Within three months, close to 25 women were working in the papad industry.

In its first year, Lijjat Papad generated sales of Rs 6,196, and the damaged papads were shared with the neighbours in the area. Through stories in the media and word-of-mouth publicity, the cooperative got a lot of recognition. By the second year, the workforce increased to 100-150, and by the third year, it crossed 300.

The business then decided to brand the products Lijjat in 1962 which means "tasty" in Gujarati. The organisation was known by its formal name, Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad. By 1962-1963, papad sales had reached Rs 1,82,000 annually.

In 2002, Lijjat generated $300 billion in revenue and exported Rs 10 billion. It employed 42,000 people in 62 divisions all around the country.

Today, the net worth of Lijjat Papad, in 2022, is said to be Rs 1,600 crore. They have sold more than 5.5 billion papads till now.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.