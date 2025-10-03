Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown bakery, earned Rs 400000 in only 6 months by…, her name is…

India has become a hub of entrepreneurship, especially in the age of social media presence. Even luxury brands have made their social media game strong to attract audiences. Meet Samriddhi Elantholy, who started her own business at the age of 19, earned Rs 4 lakh in 6 months

India has become a hub of entrepreneurship, especially in the age of social media. With right skills and courage, anyone can start a business today. It just needs little investment and large exposure on social media. Marketing via social media, is quite profitable. Even luxury brands have made their social media game strong to attract audiences. In this article, we'll talk about how a Law student Samriddhi Elantholy, who started her own business at the age of 19, earned Rs 4 lakh in 6 months.

Samridhi turned to entrepreneurship after she opened her homegrown bakery store La Joie . La Joie is a Mumbai-based home bakery that sells desserts like bomboloni, brookies, tea cakes, and brownies. Guess what's her hero product? It is bomboloni, a sweet doughnuts from Italy. Currently, bomboloni dessert accounts for at least 70% of her sales. He bakery is popular and has served more than 450 customers.

Who is Samridhi Elantholy?

Samridhi Elantholy hails from Mumbai's Malad, while her parents work in corporate, Samriddhi's entrepreneurship skills have been prominent. From her schooling days, she was interested in baking. YouTube became her best friend, from where she learnt baking watching several tutorials, using her mother's utensils and ingredients. When Samriddhi was in class 12th, she even decided to open a small cake shop from her home in 2024. However, she did not get many orders except from her friends and family. There was no marketing for the shop, hence no customers. Ultimately, leading to the shut down of her small business.

After completing her schooling, Samriddhi rook admission in MKES College of Law. from here her entrepreneurial journey took a major turn, during her first year, she decided to set up a small bomboloni stall in one of her society event in December. And the bomboloni were instant hit. She then took a big step to restart her baking business, named La Joie. La Joie was officially restarted in March 2025.

Social media presence

This time Samridhi exactly knew that what she requires to do. She increased her social media presence as it is crucial for the business to prosper. She started making Instagram reels and posting them on her Instagram channel. In March 2025, she clocked a monthly revenue of Rs 7,000 and catered to 24 orders. At initial stage, most of them came from her friends and family. After her followers and view increased on social media and her business grew as now she was not required to invest money from her end. The expenses were getting covered by the business money. Her followers also got increased by the time, that led to increase in customer retention and orders. She started getting paying customers from Instagram.

La Joie catered to 300+ orders with an average order value of Rs 250 to Rs 300 in Aril. “Further, she also met lot of influential entrepreneurs that inspired her. Now she had Instagram audiences as her customers, but the fluctuation in sale was real. One month, she clocked Rs 1 lakh in revenue. However, in June, July, and August, La Joie’s monthly revenue fluctuated between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000.

About La Joie

Samridhi Elantholy's La Joie startup is not like other. She is committed to identifying the cause and solving logistical issues. One of the reasons, she mentions, is the high delivery costs associated with the products. Samridhi Elantholy has also teamed up with a product manager who is helping her call up early customers and understand their concern points. In La Joie, Mumbai -based bakery, where Samriddhi sells homemade desserts like delicious bomboloni, brookies, banana cake, tea cake and brownies, Korean Flan Cheesecake.

What are the struggles?

As per Samriddhi, the biggest challenge is the balance between her education, college and her business. She says that she works from 6AM to 9PM, from handling college during the day and preparing, packaging, and looking after orders during the evening and night. Another challenge is the shelf life of her products. It is important to deliver the desserts as soon as possible. Lastly logistics also comes a hurdle in her path. However, her family and friends have been encouraging, they are her biggest support.

Her money, investment structure

As per Startupedia, Samriddhi puts Rs 60 into the raw material (dough, pistachio paste, and kunafa), while Rs 40 goes into packaging and electricity expenses, Rs 60 goes into labour charges (Samridhi makes it herself, but it takes 3 hours of skilled work, so she assumes it as her labour charge) and Rs 40 is the profit margin. Samridhi has earned roughly Rs 4 lakh in revenue from her business.