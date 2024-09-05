Meet 12th pass brothers who started business with Rs 5000; now own Rs 12000 crore company, they are India's richest…

After finishing school Soundararajan began growing vegetables. Then, worked for an agriculture pump company in Hyderabad. He later moved to join his brother's business, where they sold chicken to farmers.

One inspiring success story is of B Soundararajan and GB Sundararajan, two of India's richest poultry farmers.

Thereafter, the brothers began their poultry business in 1984 with a meagre investment of Rs 5000. Their first poultry farm was in Udumalaipettai, 72 km from Coimbatore. After four decades, they established India's largest poultry business with an annual turnover of Rs 12000 crore.

Their company, Suguna Foods has 40000 farmers from over 15000 villages in 18 states. B Soundararajan is the chairman, while his son Vignesh is the managing director of the firm.

Over the next 7 years, 40 farmers joined them. Their turnover crossed Rs 7 crore. Suguna Chicken soon became a famous name in Tamil Nadu.

They diversified their business despite having no formal background or education. In FY 2021, their turnover was Rs 9,155.04 crore. In FY 2020, their company worth was Rs 8739 crore. In FY 2021, their profit was Rs 358.89 crore. Last year, the company had a staggering turnover of Rs 12,000 crore.