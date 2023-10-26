Meet 10th pass man, who built Rs 4,000 crore revenue firm with just Rs 10,000; faced failure, poverty, eviction

Identifying a market niche, he began producing his own chips in a shed at home using just Rs 10,000. Chandubhai decided to take a bigger risk after receiving a lot of praise for the taste and quality of the chips.

The story of Chandubhai Virani's ascent from adversity to the head of a business empire is a representation of any great business. It's a tale of resolve, intelligence, and solid determination. Early in his life, Chandubhai experienced financial hardships. Learning about the life story of a man who came from modest beginnings to create a successful business enterprise is motivational.

Who is Chandubhai Virani?

Chandubhai, a Gujarati, was raised in a modest household. Due to his family's financial circumstances, he was only able to finish his education to the tenth grade. With their father's small funds, the family moved to Dhundoraji in the hopes of a better future.

With a Rs 20,000 investment, Chandubhai and his brothers Meghjibhai and Bhikhubhai first entered the Rajkot agricultural products and machinery market. However, the business slowed and failed in less than two years.

The brothers were forced to juggle several part-time jobs. Chandubhai did everything from fixing movie seats to placing posters and running a canteen for movies. Financial difficulties escalated to the point where unpaid rent nearly caused eviction. But he was determined, and he paid off the debts. The brothers, who were commended for their outstanding canteen service, were given a job worth Rs 1,000 a month.

It was at this movie theater that Chandubhai observed the audience's preference for wafers. Identifying a market niche, he began producing his own chips in a shed at home using just Rs 10,000. Chandubhai decided to take a bigger risk after receiving a lot of praise for the taste and quality of the chips.

He established the state's first potato wafer plant in 1989 at Rajkot's Aji GIDC. In 1992, after a span of three years, the brothers Virani founded Balaji Wafers Private Ltd. Every day, it makes 10 million kg of namkeen and an astounding 6.5 million kg of potatoes at its four expansive factories across the country.

According to News18India, the company's revenue for FY21 reached a remarkable Rs 4,000 crore. The company's 5,000 committed workers, of whom 50% are admirably women, are the driving force behind its success. A motivating example of the entrepreneurial spirit is Chandubhai Virani's journey.