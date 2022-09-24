Meesho records 80 percent increase in sales with 88 lakh orders on first day of festive season sale

Meesho, an online retailer funded by Softbank, reported on Saturday that the first day of its five-day holiday sale saw close to 87.6 lakh orders, an increase in sales of about 80 per cent.

Around 85% of orders were placed in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities on the first day, the business reported in a statement.

"Meesho clocked a record around 87.6 lakh orders on the first day of its flagship festive sale event” the Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale. This is the highest number of orders recorded by the company in a single day, up about 80 per cent from day one of the previous year's sale," The statement stated.

According to the company, it has got orders from remote areas of the country including Jamnagar, Alappuzha, Chhindwara, Davengere, Hassan, Gopalganj, Guwahati, Siwan, Thanjavur, and Ambikapur.

The company said, "with a wide assortment of around 6.5 crore active product listings at lowest prices, the sale exemplifies Meesho's mission towards democratising e-commerce for everyone."

Consumers purchased everything from sarees to analogue watches, jewellery sets, mobile cases and covers, Bluetooth headphones, choppers and peelers in record volumes to satisfy their festive shopping aspirations, according to the company. Fashion, beauty & personal care, home & kitchen, and electronic accessories were the top-selling categories on day one.

We are humbled to have had a significant influence in the remotest regions of the country, with over 85 per cent of orders and roughly 75 per cent of sellers coming from Tier 2 and beyond cities.

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO for Business at Meesho, stated that the company would "we will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, empower MSMEs and further boost accessibility and affordability for our heterogeneous base of consumers."

(With inputs from PTI)