Meesho announces 11-day companywide break for its employees, know why

Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm announces 11-day companywide break for employees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 06:33 AM IST

Representational Image
Meesho, an e-commerce company, has announced its annual 11-day companywide break from October 22 to November 1. With the help of the company's "Reset and Recharge" initiative, employees will be able to completely disconnect from work and prioritise their mental health. 
 
Meesho said in a statement that the 11-day break is a reflection of the business' ongoing dedication to creating a people-centric workplace that genuinely cares for its employees.
 
Sanjeev Barnwal, founder and CTO of Meesho made the announcement on Twitter. "We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1," he tweeted.
 
According to Meesho, the "Reset and Recharge" initiative will "show the way for other companies to adopt similar employee-first practices," citing burnout and anxiety as main concerns for today's workforce.
 
“With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms. Employees can choose to decompress however they want – whether it’s spending time with near and dear ones, travelling or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates”, Ashish Kumar Singh, Meesho chief human resources officer, said in a statement.  
 
The "boundaryless" workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave, and 30-day gender reassignment leave were all previously announced by Meesho.
 
Meesho announced in February of this year that it will always permit all of its employees to work remotely from their homes, offices, or other locations of their choosing. More than 1,700 current company employees are affected by this.
 
"We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho," Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement.
 
Meesho began as a social commerce company that links manufacturers with distributors, who then sell the goods to customers via social media sites like Facebook and WhatsApp.
