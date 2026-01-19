Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding
Silver on the Multi‑Commodity Exchange (MCX) just surged past the Rs 3 lakh per kilogram mark for the first time, with the contract hitting a high of Rs 3,01,315/kg. It is currently trading around Rs 3,00,479/kg, registering a jump of roughly 4 % on the day. The rise is being driven by US President Donald Trump's threat of a 10% tariff on eight European countries, prompting investors to seek refuge in precious metals amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
MCX Silver crosses the Rs 3 lakh per kg mark
Not just silver; other precious metals are also on the rise, as spot gold has surged 1.6% to $4,668.76 per ounce, having previously reached a peak of $4,690.59. Silver reached a high of $94.1213 after rising 3.2% to $93.0211. Palladium and platinum were also rising. At around 9:45 am, MCX Gold (February 5 expiry) was trading at Rs 1,44,650, up Rs 2,133 or 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, MCX Silver (March 5 expiry) was at Rs 2,99,792, up Rs 12,030 or 4.18 per cent.
Trump's announcement of a 10 % tariff on eight European countries over the Greenland acquisition bid has sparked fears of a broader trade war. As a result, not only silver but also gold and other metals have rallied. Spot gold is up about 1.6 % to $4,668/oz, and silver spot prices are climbing over 3 % to $93/oz. According to analysts, silver’s industrial demand (electronics, solar panels, EVs) remains strong, and the current price spike is largely geopolitical‑driven safe‑haven buying rather than a pure supply‑demand shift. Some market watchers, like CLSA’s Laurence Balanco, caution that silver may be “a bit more cautious” after this rapid acceleration, while gold could still have upside toward $5,100–$5,200, according to CNBC reports.
Reason behind the Silver record high
Some analysts pointed to a classic profit‑booking phase and technical signals like a Hanging Man candle and overbought RSI that hint at a short‑term retracement toward $84–$86 / oz (roughly Rs 2.87 lakh–Rs 2.92 lakh per kg). Geopolitical risk premium is easing as Trump’s softer stance on Iran reduces safe‑haven demand, while a stronger US dollar and delayed Fed rate cuts add further pressure. Immediate support lies around $86.10–$84.75 (MCX ₹2.87 lakh) and resistance at $92.15–$94.40 (MCX Rs 3.00 lakh–Rs 3.02 lakh); a break below support could deepen the dip, whereas holding above resistance may reignite momentum.
Meanwhile, solid industrial demand from solar, EV, and electronics sectors keeps a medium‑term target above $100/oz on the horizon, suggesting that after this consolidation, silver could resume its upward trajectory .