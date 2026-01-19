Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety

Trump's announcement of a 10 % tariff on eight European countries over the Greenland acquisition bid has sparked fears of a broader trade war. As a result, not only silver but also gold and other metals have rallied. Spot gold is up about 1.6 % to $4,668/oz, and silver spot prices are climbing over

Silver on the Multi‑Commodity Exchange (MCX) just surged past the Rs 3 lakh per kilogram mark for the first time, with the contract hitting a high of Rs 3,01,315/kg. It is currently trading around Rs 3,00,479/kg, registering a jump of roughly 4 % on the day. The rise is being driven by US President Donald Trump's threat of a 10% tariff on eight European countries, prompting investors to seek refuge in precious metals amid heightened geopolitical tensions.



MCX Silver crosses the Rs 3 lakh per kg mark

Not just silver; other precious metals are also on the rise, as spot gold has surged 1.6% to $4,668.76 per ounce, having previously reached a peak of $4,690.59. Silver reached a high of $94.1213 after rising 3.2% to $93.0211. Palladium and platinum were also rising. At around 9:45 am, MCX Gold (February 5 expiry) was trading at Rs 1,44,650, up Rs 2,133 or 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, MCX Silver (March 5 expiry) was at Rs 2,99,792, up Rs 12,030 or 4.18 per cent.



Trump's announcement of a 10 % tariff on eight European countries over the Greenland acquisition bid has sparked fears of a broader trade war. As a result, not only silver but also gold and other metals have rallied. Spot gold is up about 1.6 % to $4,668/oz, and silver spot prices are climbing over 3 % to $93/oz. According to analysts, silver’s industrial demand (electronics, solar panels, EVs) remains strong, and the current price spike is largely geopolitical‑driven safe‑haven buying rather than a pure supply‑demand shift. Some market watchers, like CLSA’s Laurence Balanco, caution that silver may be “a bit more cautious” after this rapid acceleration, while gold could still have upside toward $5,100–$5,200, according to CNBC reports.



Reason behind the Silver record high



Some analysts pointed to a classic profit‑booking phase and technical signals like a Hanging Man candle and overbought RSI that hint at a short‑term retracement toward $84–$86 / oz (roughly Rs 2.87 lakh–Rs 2.92 lakh per kg). Geopolitical risk premium is easing as Trump’s softer stance on Iran reduces safe‑haven demand, while a stronger US dollar and delayed Fed rate cuts add further pressure. Immediate support lies around $86.10–$84.75 (MCX ₹2.87 lakh) and resistance at $92.15–$94.40 (MCX Rs 3.00 lakh–Rs 3.02 lakh); a break below support could deepen the dip, whereas holding above resistance may reignite momentum.

Meanwhile, solid industrial demand from solar, EV, and electronics sectors keeps a medium‑term target above $100/oz on the horizon, suggesting that after this consolidation, silver could resume its upward trajectory .