FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide

ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening Indo-Bangladesh cricket controversy

Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety

Who is Mangilal? Indore's crorepati beggar who owns 3 homes, cars, lends money in part-time; know how much he earns daily

The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Prabhas film crashes in second weekend, fails to cross Rs 150 crore in India

US-Denmark tension escalates over Greenland crisis as European countries oppose Trump plan, send troops

Delhi records 'most polluted January day' in two years, temperatures drop to 5°C, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

NATO chief confirms talks with US President Donald Trump over Greenland, to meet this week in Davos

US-Iran tension escalates, Tehran threatens all out war if Ali Khamenei is targeted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s gr

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide

MSVPG box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab

ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening Indo-Bangladesh cricket controversy

ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety

Trump's announcement of a 10 % tariff on eight European countries over the Greenland acquisition bid has sparked fears of a broader trade war. As a result, not only silver but also gold and other metals have rallied. Spot gold is up about 1.6 % to $4,668/oz, and silver spot prices are climbing over

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 12:05 PM IST

Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Silver on the Multi‑Commodity Exchange (MCX) just surged past the Rs 3 lakh per kilogram mark for the first time, with the contract hitting a high of Rs 3,01,315/kg. It is currently trading around Rs 3,00,479/kg, registering a jump of roughly 4 % on the day. The rise is being driven by US President Donald Trump's threat of a 10% tariff on eight European countries, prompting investors to seek refuge in precious metals amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

    MCX Silver crosses the Rs 3 lakh per kg mark

    Not just silver; other precious metals are also on the rise, as spot gold has surged 1.6% to $4,668.76 per ounce, having previously reached a peak of $4,690.59. Silver reached a high of $94.1213 after rising 3.2% to $93.0211. Palladium and platinum were also rising. At around 9:45 am, MCX Gold (February 5 expiry) was trading at Rs 1,44,650, up Rs 2,133 or 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, MCX Silver (March 5 expiry) was at Rs 2,99,792, up Rs 12,030 or 4.18 per cent.

    Trump's announcement of a 10 % tariff on eight European countries over the Greenland acquisition bid has sparked fears of a broader trade war. As a result, not only silver but also gold and other metals have rallied. Spot gold is up about 1.6 % to $4,668/oz, and silver spot prices are climbing over 3 % to $93/oz.  According to analysts, silver’s industrial demand (electronics, solar panels, EVs) remains strong, and the current price spike is largely geopolitical‑driven safe‑haven buying rather than a pure supply‑demand shift. Some market watchers, like CLSA’s Laurence Balanco, caution that silver may be “a bit more cautious” after this rapid acceleration, while gold could still have upside toward $5,100–$5,200, according to CNBC reports.

    Reason behind the Silver record high

    Some analysts pointed to a classic profit‑booking phase and technical signals like a Hanging Man candle and overbought RSI that hint at a short‑term retracement toward $84–$86 / oz (roughly Rs 2.87 lakh–Rs 2.92 lakh per kg). Geopolitical risk premium is easing as Trump’s softer stance on Iran reduces safe‑haven demand, while a stronger US dollar and delayed Fed rate cuts add further pressure. Immediate support lies around $86.10–$84.75 (MCX ₹2.87 lakh) and resistance at $92.15–$94.40 (MCX Rs 3.00 lakh–Rs 3.02 lakh); a break below support could deepen the dip, whereas holding above resistance may reignite momentum. 

    Meanwhile, solid industrial demand from solar, EV, and electronics sectors keeps a medium‑term target above $100/oz on the horizon, suggesting that after this consolidation, silver could resume its upward trajectory .

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding
    Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s gr
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide
    MSVPG box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab
    ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening Indo-Bangladesh cricket controversy
    ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening...
    Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety
    MCX Silver surges past Rs 3 lakh barrier for first time
    Who is Mangilal? Indore's crorepati beggar who owns 3 homes, cars, lends money in part-time; know how much he earns daily
    Who is Mangilal? Indore's crorepati beggar who owns 3 homes, cars, lends money i
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
    Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
    Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
    Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
    Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement