McDonald’s files trademarks for virtual restaurants in metaverse - Know what it means

Metaverse is gaining popularity as people are becoming fonder of virtual reality every passing day. Following the trend, McDonald’s has hopped onto the trend and filed trademarks for set up in a location in the metaverse.

The world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain currently has over 39,000 locations in about 100 countries. As per a report by an international news outlet, the company will soon be able to deliver food in person and online.

To get the trademarks, the company has filed 10 applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month for McDonald’s brand and McCafe. The filed trademarks are for “virtual food and beverage products”. Another trademark shares details about “operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery".

According to the report, other brand offshoots like entertainment and events using McDonald’s and McCafe names have been trademarked and include “online actual and virtual concerts”.

Describing details about the new developments, trademark Josh Gerben tweeted, “You are hanging out in the metaverse and get hungry. You don’t have to put down your headset. You walk into a McDonald’s and place an order. It arrives at your door a little while later”.

Speaking to an American business magazine, Gerben said, “I think you’re going to see every brand that you can think of make these filings within the next 12 months”.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be the next Blockbuster and just completely ignore a new technology that’s coming”, he added.

Few other firms have already begun set up in the metaverse. While Meta has already opened up its metaverse, Horizon Worlds and Microsoft plans to start metaverse version of its Team app soon.

The report further shared that smaller companies have also hopped into the trend of metaverse platforms. Sandbox, Decentraland, Mirandus are a few.

Are you ready to witness virtual restaurants in the metaverse?