Masterstroke by this company that plans to create AI ice creams with less calories and..., here’s all you need to know

In today’s world, we are highly experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) to explore the limits of its powers and surpass our limits of innovation. Similar to the latest Gemini nano banana 3D figurines trend, the AI saree trend, and more, enthusiasts have been using AI in everything. Even as companies like Google, Microsoft, and others who are leading the AI innovation race are expanding themselves in the field of AI, ice cream companies are not far behind. The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC) announced a partnership with an AI startup that would help it create new types of ice creams and frozen desserts.

Not just to create ice cream or other frozen and cream-based food, the AI company would have a bigger role to play as it will assist the ice cream giant in lowering costs and even balancing calories in its products.

What will the AI ice creams by Magnum feature?

The collaboration between Magnum Ice Cream Company and NatCo AI has become one of the first examples in AI revolution in food technology. The partnership with Chilean startup NotCo AI is a move to utilise the technology to “accelerate demand-driven innovation and growth for the future of the ice cream and frozen desserts.”

According to the Dutch ice cream firm, the AI firm will help it make new products, create new flavours with nutritional content, products which will be less in calories, sugar, and fat content, produce plant-based ice creams, and even manage the overall manufacturing cost to keep it at low levels.

According to the newsroom post, Magnum said that NotCo has built the world's first foundational AI platform that is especially designed for consumer-packaged goods (CPG). The company is dubbed Giuseppe AI, as per reports, and many beverage CPG companies have used its technology in the past.

NatCo’s AI platform is trained with a high-quality, proprietary dataset of food and consumable properties for over a decade, to help companies ease the manufacturing process in an innovative way.