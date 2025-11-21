Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

TCS has formed a new company called HyperVault, which will build large-scale AI data centers in India. TCS and TPG will jointly invest in this company. Over the next few years, the two partners will invest up to Rs 18,000 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, has launched a major plan to build AI data centers in India. The company has secured a $1 billion (approximately Rs 8,820 crores) investment from private equity firm TPG to accelerate the development of its AI-ready data centre platform, HyperVault. This funding will help TCS become the largest technology services company in the AI ​​sector.

Under this plan, TCS will work with large cloud companies, i.e., hyperscalers, and AI companies. They will design, deploy, and improve the infrastructure required for AI. This will make AI-related services easily available to customers. TCS has formed a new company called HyperVault, which will build large-scale AI data centers in India. TCS and TPG will jointly invest in this company. Over the next few years, the two partners will invest up to Rs 18,000 crore.

Who has the biggest stake in Hypervault, TPG, or TCS?

This investment will help TCS develop more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of AI-ready capacity over the next few years. "We felt that entering the data center business was crucial to further strengthen our relationships with our partners and collaborators. It expands the full scope of our services," TCS CEO K Krithivasan told TOI in an exclusive interview.

TPG will hold a 27.5% to 49% stake in HyperVault, while TCS will hold 51%. This partnership will reduce TCS's capital burden and help it generate strong long-term returns in India's rapidly growing AI infrastructure market. India currently has approximately 1.5 GW of data center capacity, which is expected to grow to over 10 GW by 2030.

