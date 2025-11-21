FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

TCS has formed a new company called HyperVault, which will build large-scale AI data centers in India. TCS and TPG will jointly invest in this company. Over the next few years, the two partners will invest up to Rs 18,000 crore.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, has launched a major plan to build AI data centers in India. The company has secured a $1 billion (approximately Rs 8,820 crores) investment from private equity firm TPG to accelerate the development of its AI-ready data centre platform, HyperVault. This funding will help TCS become the largest technology services company in the AI ​​sector.

Under this plan, TCS will work with large cloud companies, i.e., hyperscalers, and AI companies. They will design, deploy, and improve the infrastructure required for AI. This will make AI-related services easily available to customers. TCS has formed a new company called HyperVault, which will build large-scale AI data centers in India. TCS and TPG will jointly invest in this company. Over the next few years, the two partners will invest up to Rs 18,000 crore.

Who has the biggest stake in Hypervault, TPG, or TCS?

This investment will help TCS develop more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of AI-ready capacity over the next few years. "We felt that entering the data center business was crucial to further strengthen our relationships with our partners and collaborators. It expands the full scope of our services," TCS CEO K Krithivasan told TOI in an exclusive interview.

TPG will hold a 27.5% to 49% stake in HyperVault, while TCS will hold 51%. This partnership will reduce TCS's capital burden and help it generate strong long-term returns in India's rapidly growing AI infrastructure market. India currently has approximately 1.5 GW of data center capacity, which is expected to grow to over 10 GW by 2030.

READ | Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?': Vivek Oberoi's bizarre statement goes viral, claims people might forget SRK by..., says THIS about Ranbir Kapoor

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE