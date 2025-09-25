Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani: Reliance set to invest Rs 11560000000 in…, to generate employment for...

Reliance Consumer Products Limited is investing Rs 1,156 crore in a project in Tamil Nadu. Read here to know details about Mukesh Ambani's new project.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited will invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

This will be the first manufacturing unit by the Mukesh Ambani-led RCPL in the state. The facility will come up at SIPCOT in Allikulam Industrial Park in Thoothukudi. Out of the around Rs 11.31 trillion investments in the last four years, sources indicate that over Rs 2.7 trillion were invested in South Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi and nearby areas.

TRB Rajaa announced the deal on X and wrote, "Another FMCG major chooses Tamil Nadu! Reliance Consumer Products Limited has chosen Tamil Nadu for its next big unit. The company will invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park!"

He added that the facility spanning 60 acres will generate 2,000 jobs in the next five years.

"This facility will span 60 acres and focus on multi-product manufacturing, from regional snacks to biscuits, spices to atta, edible oil and much more. Over the next 5 years, it will generate 2,000 local jobs for TN," he wrote.

Lauding Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership, he added, "Under the Dravidian Model leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin avargal, we continue to attract marquee national FMCG players into the state, and there is no major sector we aren't leaving untapped."

Earlier, in a major boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, two Central Government Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, are set to invest a combined Rs 30,000 crore to establish state-of-the-art Greenfield commercial shipyards in the state.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared this on a social media post, which said MoUs will generate 55,000 jobs and mark Tamil Nadu's significant rise as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation.

"Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Rs 15,000 crore investment | 10,000 jobs (4,000 direct, 6,000 indirect) in Phase 1. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: Rs 15,000 crore investment | 45,000 jobs (5,000 direct, 40,000 indirect)," the BJP leader added in the post, sharing the details of the development."

Together, these two Ultra Mega MoUs will generate 55,000 jobs and mark Tamil Nadu's rise as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation. This is not just investment -- it's a wave of growth, sustainability, and opportunity for the future. Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your vision and unwavering support for Tamil Nadu's progress," the X post added.

The company aims to expand its reach from half a million outlets to around 1 million outlets within a year, primarily focusing on southern states and parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

(With ANI inputs)