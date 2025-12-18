Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries eyes entry into genomics, to offer tests at reduced price of Rs...

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I
Reliance Industries is pursuing another market-disrupting venture, offering genomic tests at a nearly tenfold drop from the prevailing basic rates. The conglomerate has leveraged Strand Life Sciences, a Bengaluru-based company that it acquired for Rs 393 crore in 2021, to make advanced genetic testing more affordable and accessible. The company have plans to offer genomic tests at prices below Rs1,000 - a significant drop from the current Rs 10,000.
Nilesh Modi, Director at Strand Life Sciences, said. “We would like to make an impact. This is kind of a Jio-fication in genomics so that the tests can be accessed across all income groups. However, we have not fixed timelines. Our chairman (Mukesh Ambani) has given us the task.”