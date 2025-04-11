In a bold move, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMGC arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group, named a South Indian star as the new face of Campa. Any guesses?

In a bold move, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMGC arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group, named a South Indian star as the new face of Campa. Any guesses? Well, it's none other than the legendary Ram Charan who marked his soulful appearances in blockbusters such as RRR, Rangasthalam, Game Changer and the list is endless!

Alongside a fresh marketing campaign, "Campa Wali Zidd", the company is all set to launch the south star as its face, aiming to gain popularity among millennials and Gen Z. Notably, Reliance revived Campa Cola in 2023 after acquiring it in 2022. Since its revival, Reliance has made several efforts to expand the product - which was once regarded as India's most loved soft drink brands.

According to the company, the campaign aims to connect with the new generation, deepening the connection by emphasising the youth's persistence and drive.

Showcasing Ram Charan overcoming physical and mental barriers, the company targets today's youth, setting a bold narrative around their determination and strength. "The narrative follows Charan’s journey as he overcomes both physical and mental barriers. With cinematic visuals, stylized action, and authentic stunts performed by the actor himself, the film offers a raw, relatable portrayal of personal determination", said the firm in a statement.

With the IPL season going on, the campaign will roll out across various media platforms such as TV, mobile, social media, aiming to captivate millions of viewers. Pertinent to note that Campa Cola has also acquired the co-presenting rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, said, “Through the 'Campa Wali Zidd' campaign, we wanted to tap into a truth that resonates deeply with today’s youth – their relentless drive and determination to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles. This tenacity is shaping the future of India, and Campa perfectly embodies that spirit. By aligning with Ram Charan, we’ve found a perfect representation of this unstoppable mindset", as quoted by Fortune India.