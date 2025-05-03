Reliance's Jio - a leading telecommunication company - possesses a strong customer base, credits to its lucrative plans! At present, around 46 crore people use Jio SIM cards in their mobile phones. If you're one of the customers who use a Jio SIM, we have got good news for you.

In this article, we will tell you about a Jio plan that allows you to make unlimited callings for 11 months for less than Rs 1,000. The company has several recharge plans - including short-term and long term - available for its crores of users. In recent past, there's been a strong demand for long validity plans. Keeping this in mind, Jio has increased the number of its long-term plans.

Jio's fresh masterstroke

Jio has recently launched a new recharge plan for its users. The new plan offers an 11-month validity at a monthly expense of just Rs 80. The total cost of this plan stands at Rs 895, offering a validity for 336 days. The plan allows an user to make unlimited callings in any network for 11 months. The plan is particularly useful for those who want to refrain from buying continuous recharge plans.

Alongside unlimited free callings, the plan is offering 50 free SMS(s) per month. Coming to the data benefits, the new recharge plan provides 2GB of high-speed data per month - again, this is convenient for those who use less data.

Who can avail the benefits?

Pertinent to note that the recharge plan is for those who have Jio or Jio Bharat phones, i.e., it is not for users who have smartphones.