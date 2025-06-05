In a major advancement for network connectivity for businesses across the world, Tata Communications, owned by Tata, announced the integration of a new submarine cable system --TGN-IA2 -- constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its existing network fabric.

In a major advancement for network connectivity for businesses across the world, Tata Communications, owned by Tata, announced the integration of a new submarine cable system --TGN-IA2 -- constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its existing network fabric.

Aimed at enhancing connectivity across various routes, TGN-IA2 will enable customers -- including enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers -- to leverage availability of diverse and resilient connectivity solutions from a single provider in their Intra-Asia networks, according to an official statement from the firm.

Moreover, the new cable system will seamlessly integrate with Tata Communication's existing assets and facilitate connectivity solutions from Asia into key geographies, including the US; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and India.

As per the statement, the independence of owning and controlling end-to-end capacity upgrades on TGN-IA2 will give Tata Communications unmatched flexibility and scalability. It will also enable faster provisioning and business readiness for customers or enterprises.

Enterprises can now enjoy a best-in-class network that adapts rapidly to changing needs, supports data-intensive applications such as AI, data centre-to-data centre connectivity and high-definition streaming.

"At Tata Communications, we remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in cutting-edge subsea cable systems to meet our customers' growing demands for scalable, diverse, and high-performance connectivity solutions," said Genius Wong, Executive Vice President - Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications.

"Whether you're a cloud provider expanding into Asia, an MNC seeking low-latency connectivity across continents, or a digital business scaling globally, TGN-IA2 is a foundation for your future. This latest enhancement to our network fabric will further strengthen Tata Communications' position as a global leader in smart, secure, and scalable connectivity and cross-border innovation", he emphasised.