Masterstroke by Gautam Adani as Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, has offered Rs...

JAL’s portfolio also includes hotels across Delhi-NCR, Agra, and Mussoorie, along with three commercial buildings and four non-operational cement plants in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has reportedly emerged as the highest bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), a financially troubled infrastructure and real estate company currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. According to a Business Standard report, the Adani Group has offered a resolution plan worth Rs 12,500 crore. This proposal is the highest among six bids submitted to take over the entire company.

The bidding process gained attention due to the scale of the insolvency case. The total claims against JAL stand at a massive Rs 57,185 crore. The company holds a number of valuable assets, including well-known properties like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, parts of the Wishtown project in Noida, and the Jaypee International Sports City, located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL), which acquired JAL's debt worth Rs 12,000 crore in March from nearly 90% of the company’s creditors, is the major claimant in the case. Other creditors include Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE), Arcil, foreign lenders of the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda, as well as numerous homebuyers waiting for project completion.

While around 20 parties had initially expressed interest in taking over JAL—including Kotak Alternate Asset Managers and Oberoi Realty—many dropped out and did not submit final bids, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The final outcome will now depend on how the resolution plan progresses under India’s insolvency process. If the Adani Group’s bid is accepted, it could mark a major shift in ownership of JAL’s large real estate and infrastructure assets and potentially bring long-awaited relief to its creditors and homebuyers.