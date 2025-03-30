Gautam Adani-led AEGL is the country's leading renewable energy company. At present, the company possesses an operating renewable portfolio of 11.2 GW, spanned across 12 states.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has bagged a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to supply 400 MW of solar power. This grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power project will be developed in Rajasthan, in accordance with the terms and conditions of UPPCL tender.

The deal comes with a contracted tariff of Rs. 2.57/kWh for a period of 25 years.

Earlier, Adani Green Energy Limited, via its wholly-owned stepdown subsidiaries, operationalized a combined 396.7 MW of renewable energy projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Gautam Adani-led AEGL is the country's leading renewable energy company. At present, the company possesses an operating renewable portfolio of 11.2 GW, spanned across 12 states. Falling in line with India's decarbonization goals, the company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030.