HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Group's bet on India's aviation market gets bigger as company plans to enter...

The Adani Group entered the defence Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) domain, a fast-evolving segment, last December via the acquisition of Air Works, valued at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is eyeing to fortify its position as a key player in India's aviation ecosystem. In strategic investments in its airport portfolio and allied services, the conglomerate has planned to foray into engine MRO as well as passenger-aircraft-to-freighter (P2F) conversion, marking a significant expansion in India's aviation service market. Besides airports, the diversified conglomerate is also present in the MRO and pilot training business.

Adani Group to foray into engine MRO as well as passenger-aircraft-to-freighter (P2F) conversion

Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), told PTI, "We have separated the two (aviation). One is the airport infrastructure and the other one is the aircraft services business. So that can include dual use, defence and civilian use. So, between Indamer and Air Works (MROs), we are now combining the platform into a single giant MRO company."

Highlighting the burgeoning potential of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), Jeet Adani, CEO of Adani Airports, stated: "We are aggressively scaling up our MRO capabilities, targeting landing gear, paint, P2F conversions, and, in time, aircraft engines — amplifying our edge in this critical growth area," he added. 

The Adani Group entered the defence Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) domain, a fast-evolving segment, last December via the acquisition of Air Works, valued at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore. This move bolstered its strategic footprint in the group’s capabilities in aviation maintenance services. Expanding its MRO ambit further, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), through a joint venture, Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd, has recently executed a definitive agreement (November 2025) to acquire a 100% stake in Indamer Technics Pvt Ltd, a prominent MRO services provider, in partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP. 

Adani Group in aviation industry

Meanwhile, Adani Group operates a robust network of airports, including the GMR (Greater Mumbai) International Airport in Nagpur. The group is actively enhancing capacities at critical hubs such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. By expanding terminal facilities, modernising operations, and integrating cutting-edge technology, Adani Airports aims to handle rising passenger traffic and cargo demands efficiently.

